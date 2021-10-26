Investor Confidence Inclines As S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) Shares Gain $0.79

In the last trading session, 1.25 million S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $3.98 changed hands at $0.79 or 24.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $155.58M. SANW’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.55% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.11, which suggests the last value was 46.98% up since then. When we look at S&W Seed Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.46K.

Analysts gave the S&W Seed Company (SANW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SANW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. S&W Seed Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) trade information

Instantly SANW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.31 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 24.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.84%, with the 5-day performance at 39.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) is 31.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71380.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SANW’s forecast low is $4.25 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.78% for it to hit the projected low.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the S&W Seed Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.73% over the past 6 months, a 24.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for S&W Seed Company will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that S&W Seed Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.86 million and $11.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.38%. The 2021 estimates are for S&W Seed Company earnings to increase by 6.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SANW Dividends

S&W Seed Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 11.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of S&W Seed Company shares while 72.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.08%. There are 72.27% institutions holding the S&W Seed Company stock share, with Price, Michael F. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 43.70% of the shares, roughly 16.05 million SANW shares worth $58.42 million.

Wynnefield Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.23% or 4.49 million shares worth $16.35 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $1.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $1.73 million.