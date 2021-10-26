Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Disappoints Wall Street With 54.04% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 9.92 million Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.62 changing hands around $1.27 or 54.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.97M. IINN’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.72% off its 52-week high of $6.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 37.85% up since then. When we look at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 364.16K.

Analysts gave the Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IINN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Instantly IINN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.49 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 54.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.53%, with the 5-day performance at -3.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) is -22.57% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IINN’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -148.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -58.00%.

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders