Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.87 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $206.90M. GNLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -366.84% off its 52-week high of $8.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 3.74% up since then. When we look at Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GNLN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Instantly GNLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3500 on Monday, 10/25/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.78%, with the 5-day performance at -17.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is -25.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNLN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $6.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -236.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -167.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Greenlane Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.99% over the past 6 months, a 79.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Greenlane Holdings Inc. will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.58 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $60.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.76 million and $36.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Greenlane Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -294.60%.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.83% of Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares while 37.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.27%. There are 37.57% institutions holding the Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.36% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million GNLN shares worth $6.61 million.

Penserra Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 0.63 million shares worth $3.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $4.39 million under it, the former controlled 5.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held about 3.86% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $2.54 million.