Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.84 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.58M. GRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -715.22% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.79, which suggests the last value was 2.72% up since then. When we look at Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 719.91K.

Analysts gave the Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GRTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -75.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.5400 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.01%, with the 5-day performance at -75.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) is -76.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRTX’s forecast low is $2.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -715.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galera Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.78% over the past 6 months, a 15.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galera Therapeutics Inc. will fall -24.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.50% for the next quarter.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $13.33 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Galera Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.40% per year.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 11.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.42% of Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares while 80.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.44%. There are 80.11% institutions holding the Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.28% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million GRTX shares worth $38.48 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.21% or 3.08 million shares worth $27.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $3.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $3.52 million.