Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.84M. FEDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -137.84% off its 52-week high of $2.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 52.25% up since then. When we look at Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.43K.

Analysts gave the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FEDU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

Instantly FEDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Monday, 10/25/21 subtracted -0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.78%, with the 5-day performance at 15.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) is 38.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35790.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FEDU’s forecast low is $27.46 with $27.46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2373.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2373.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.90% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. earnings to increase by 73.60%.

FEDU Dividends

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 18 and August 23. The 8.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 8.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.73% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares while 2.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.61%. There are 2.54% institutions holding the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Schroder Investment Management Group the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.93% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million FEDU shares worth $2.11 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 5798.0 shares estimated at $3779.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.