Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 6.62 million Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.65 changing hands around $0.24 or 2.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $624.60M. FPAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.6% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 9.3% up since then. When we look at Far Peak Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 558.88K.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) trade information

Instantly FPAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.30 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 2.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.26%, with the 5-day performance at 4.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) is 4.20% up.

FPAC Dividends

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation shares while 63.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.28%. There are 63.08% institutions holding the Far Peak Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.00% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million FPAC shares worth $29.31 million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 2.92 million shares worth $28.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $2.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 56216.0 shares worth around $0.55 million.