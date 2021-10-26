Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $28.83 changed hands at -$1.39 or -4.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52B. EVH’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.01% off its 52-week high of $34.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.44, which suggests the last value was 67.26% up since then. When we look at Evolent Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 811.65K.

Analysts gave the Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EVH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evolent Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) trade information

Instantly EVH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.75 on Monday, 10/25/21 subtracted -4.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.85%, with the 5-day performance at -5.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is 10.46% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVH’s forecast low is $20.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evolent Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.66% over the past 6 months, a 61.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $225.62 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Evolent Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $227.18 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Evolent Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

EVH Dividends

Evolent Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.53% of Evolent Health Inc. shares while 97.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.02%. There are 97.89% institutions holding the Evolent Health Inc. stock share, with Engaged Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.84% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million EVH shares worth $172.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.42% or 7.32 million shares worth $147.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.18 million shares estimated at $44.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $43.39 million.