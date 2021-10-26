ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.62 million ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s per share price at $3.29 changed hands at -$2.19 or -39.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $102.91M. ERYP’s last price was a discount, traded about -295.14% off its 52-week high of $13.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.10, which suggests the last value was -24.62% down since then. When we look at ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ERYP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) trade information

Instantly ERYP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -44.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.20 on Monday, 10/25/21 subtracted -39.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.36%, with the 5-day performance at -44.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) is -44.05% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERYP’s forecast low is $6.75 with $22.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -572.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -105.17% for it to hit the projected low.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ERYTECH Pharma S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.38% over the past 6 months, a 46.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. earnings to decrease by -14.10%.

ERYP Dividends

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares while 6.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.29%. There are 6.29% institutions holding the ERYTECH Pharma S.A. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.48% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million ERYP shares worth $4.4 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 0.62 million shares worth $4.4 million as of Mar 30, 2021.