Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.02 million Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.62 changed hands at $0.84 or 10.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $444.19M. EAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -790.37% off its 52-week high of $76.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.20, which suggests the last value was 28.07% up since then. When we look at Eargo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the Eargo Inc. (EAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EAR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eargo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Instantly EAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.63 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 10.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.77%, with the 5-day performance at 21.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is 22.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EAR’s forecast low is $10.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eargo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.36% over the past 6 months, a 58.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eargo Inc. will fall -1,650.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.6 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Eargo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $26.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.19 million and $22.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Eargo Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.60%.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.63% of Eargo Inc. shares while 101.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.07%. There are 101.98% institutions holding the Eargo Inc. stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.91% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million EAR shares worth $186.67 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.51% or 4.52 million shares worth $180.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $113.77 million under it, the former controlled 8.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust held about 5.26% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $82.45 million.