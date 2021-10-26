Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 4.66 million Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $26.50 changed hands at $0.57 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.63B. CCJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.47% off its 52-week high of $27.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.01, which suggests the last value was 66.0% up since then. When we look at Cameco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.21 million.

Analysts gave the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CCJ as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cameco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.42 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 97.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 32.04% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCJ’s forecast low is $20.62 with $32.37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cameco Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.11% over the past 6 months, a -84.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cameco Corporation will rise 83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 111.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $252.94 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cameco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $287.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $309.33 million and $369.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Cameco Corporation earnings to decrease by -171.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.79% per year.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08. The 0.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Cameco Corporation shares while 66.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.11%. There are 66.00% institutions holding the Cameco Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.02% of the shares, roughly 19.97 million CCJ shares worth $331.75 million.

William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.93% or 15.63 million shares worth $259.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 12.61 million shares estimated at $209.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 8.71 million shares worth around $173.98 million.