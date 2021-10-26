An Overview Of agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)

In the last trading session, 1.89 million agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.49 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.47B. AGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.85% off its 52-week high of $44.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.81, which suggests the last value was 11.41% up since then. When we look at agilon health inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the agilon health inc. (AGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. agilon health inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.61 on Monday, 10/25/21 subtracted -0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is -16.41% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGL’s forecast low is $32.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.23% for it to hit the projected low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $444.57 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that agilon health inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $448.1 million.

The 2021 estimates are for agilon health inc. earnings to increase by 44.80%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 26.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.22% of agilon health inc. shares while 66.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.18%. There are 66.66% institutions holding the agilon health inc. stock share, with Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care the top institutional holder. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million AGL shares worth $43.51 million.

Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 1.04 million shares worth $37.55 million as of May 30, 2021.