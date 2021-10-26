AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.12 million AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $3.62 changed hands at $0.31 or 9.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.22M. AMPG’s last price was a discount, traded about -446.96% off its 52-week high of $19.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 57.73% up since then. When we look at AmpliTech Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.65K.

Analysts gave the AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMPG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) trade information

Instantly AMPG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.98 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 9.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.31%, with the 5-day performance at 6.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) is -6.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMPG’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -176.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -176.24% for it to hit the projected low.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AmpliTech Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.3 million.

AMPG Dividends

AmpliTech Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.04% of AmpliTech Group Inc. shares while 8.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.06%. There are 8.69% institutions holding the AmpliTech Group Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.45% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million AMPG shares worth $1.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.61 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 70643.0 shares worth around $0.26 million.