Will UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 8.45 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.66 changed hands at -$0.23 or -2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.34B. TIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -344.57% off its 52-week high of $38.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 50.35% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.17 million.

Analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TIGR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.50 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.07%, with the 5-day performance at 9.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -30.16% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIGR’s forecast low is $15.29 with $38.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -346.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -76.56% for it to hit the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 127.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that UP Fintech Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $82.37 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 74.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to increase by 297.60%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 26.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.41% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 18.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.12%. There are 18.63% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million TIGR shares worth $93.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 3.21 million shares worth $92.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Innovator IBD 50 ETF. With 0.63 million shares estimated at $18.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Innovator IBD 50 ETF held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $8.93 million.