Why To Invest In Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Stock?

In the last trading session, 15.11 million Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.50 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.99B. CLOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -284.67% off its 52-week high of $28.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.31, which suggests the last value was 15.87% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.25 million.

Analysts gave the Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CLOV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.21 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -4.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.28%, with the 5-day performance at -5.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -5.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLOV’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $417.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Clover Health Investments Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $421.53 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 153.60%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.38% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares while 54.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.90%. There are 54.71% institutions holding the Clover Health Investments Corp. stock share, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 40.84% of the shares, roughly 96.33 million CLOV shares worth $1.28 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.04% or 9.53 million shares worth $126.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.15 million shares estimated at $41.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $36.85 million.