When Will Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.79 million Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.55 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.79B. LUV’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.17% off its 52-week high of $64.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.48, which suggests the last value was 21.18% up since then. When we look at Southwest Airlines Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.01 million.

Analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LUV as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Instantly LUV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 49.97 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.19%, with the 5-day performance at -5.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is -8.96% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LUV’s forecast low is $48.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwest Airlines Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.14% over the past 6 months, a 63.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 33.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwest Airlines Co. will rise 96.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.83 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Southwest Airlines Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.79 billion and $2.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 169.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 156.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Southwest Airlines Co. earnings to decrease by -229.20%.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 21.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 79.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.74%. There are 79.49% institutions holding the Southwest Airlines Co. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 56.51 million LUV shares worth $3.0 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 52.43 million shares worth $2.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.53 million shares estimated at $1.46 billion under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 16.7 million shares worth around $886.79 million.