What Is The Performance Outlook For Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 2.21 million Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.88 changing hands around $0.13 or 7.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.69M. TTNP’s current price is a discount, trading about -370.74% off its 52-week high of $8.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 16.49% up since then. When we look at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 130.50K.

Analysts gave the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TTNP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Instantly TTNP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9599 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 7.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.81%, with the 5-day performance at -1.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is -10.71% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TTNP’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -272.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -272.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 76.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -85.90% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.12 million and $1.06 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 79.90%.

TTNP Dividends

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.97% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 19.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.18%. There are 19.71% institutions holding the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.07% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million TTNP shares worth $0.53 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 72773.0 shares worth around $0.19 million.