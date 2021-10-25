United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 2.53 million United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.50 changing hands around $0.25 or 2.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.85B. UMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.1% off its 52-week high of $12.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.13, which suggests the last value was 51.14% up since then. When we look at United Microelectronics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

Analysts gave the United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UMC as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Instantly UMC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.68 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.59%, with the 5-day performance at -1.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is -13.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UMC’s forecast low is $7.70 with $21.56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.67% for it to hit the projected low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Microelectronics Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.40% over the past 6 months, a 76.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Microelectronics Corporation will rise 260.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.95 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that United Microelectronics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.01 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.10%. The 2021 estimates are for United Microelectronics Corporation earnings to increase by 209.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.10% per year.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 2.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.29. It is important to note, however, that the 2.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.88 per year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares while 3.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.78%. There are 3.78% institutions holding the United Microelectronics Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 19.12 million UMC shares worth $174.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 14.13 million shares worth $128.75 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF. With 13.17 million shares estimated at $130.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Semiconductor ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 5.24 million shares worth around $49.5 million.