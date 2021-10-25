The Stock Of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $3.25 Per Share By 2021.

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.91 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $120.49M. USAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -280.22% off its 52-week high of $3.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 25.27% up since then. When we look at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended USAS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Instantly USAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9340 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.97%, with the 5-day performance at 10.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 5.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, USAS’s forecast low is $0.91 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.29% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.02 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018 will be $24.27 million.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 11 and November 15.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares while 28.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.91%. There are 28.77% institutions holding the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 6.48 million USAS shares worth $14.58 million.

Merk Investments LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.36% or 4.6 million shares worth $10.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited. With 6.41 million shares estimated at $9.74 million under it, the former controlled 4.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited held about 3.36% of the shares, roughly 4.6 million shares worth around $12.01 million.