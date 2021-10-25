TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.73 million TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.79 changing hands around $0.08 or 1.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.35B. FTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.36% off its 52-week high of $10.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was 48.27% up since then. When we look at TechnipFMC plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.46 million.

Analysts gave the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended FTI as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. TechnipFMC plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.11 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.99%, with the 5-day performance at -2.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 8.29% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTI’s forecast low is $4.10 with $12.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.37% for it to hit the projected low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechnipFMC plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.36% over the past 6 months, a -135.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TechnipFMC plc will fall -87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that TechnipFMC plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.34 billion and $3.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -51.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for TechnipFMC plc earnings to decrease by -35.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.90% per year.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 19 and October 25. The 1.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of TechnipFMC plc shares while 91.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.03%. There are 91.09% institutions holding the TechnipFMC plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 25.13 million FTI shares worth $194.02 million.

Bpifrance SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.48% or 24.69 million shares worth $223.43 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Invesco American Franchise Fd. With 13.17 million shares estimated at $119.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco American Franchise Fd held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million shares worth around $61.48 million.