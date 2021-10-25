Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 2.66 million Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $2.03 changed hands at -$0.12 or -5.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $237.10M. SLDB’s last price was a discount, traded about -470.44% off its 52-week high of $11.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.12, which suggests the last value was -4.43% down since then. When we look at Solid Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 928.16K.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Instantly SLDB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.26 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -5.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.22%, with the 5-day performance at -9.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) is -31.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.8 days.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Solid Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.11% over the past 6 months, a 54.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Solid Biosciences Inc. will rise 54.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Solid Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.42 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Solid Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 41.60%.

SLDB Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.91% of Solid Biosciences Inc. shares while 73.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.68%. There are 73.68% institutions holding the Solid Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.16% of the shares, roughly 13.41 million SLDB shares worth $49.09 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.21% or 12.37 million shares worth $45.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.96 million shares estimated at $7.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $5.01 million.