Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (SGAM) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.62 changed hands at -$3.18 or -24.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $230.01M. SGAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.62% off its 52-week high of $14.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.12, which suggests the last value was 5.2% up since then. When we look at Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 245.08K.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) trade information

Instantly SGAM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.49 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -24.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.99%, with the 5-day performance at 4.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) is -3.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70580.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

SGAM Dividends

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. shares while 96.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.18%. There are 96.18% institutions holding the Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 18.58% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million SGAM shares worth $26.6 million.

Basso Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.46% or 0.93 million shares worth $9.25 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and CrossingBridge Low Duration High Yield Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $1.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, CrossingBridge Low Duration High Yield Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 29044.0 shares worth around $0.29 million.