Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $106.54 changed hands at -$1.21 or -1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $153.13B. RY’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.45% off its 52-week high of $108.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.78, which suggests the last value was 36.38% up since then. When we look at Royal Bank of Canada’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 953.96K.

Analysts gave the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Royal Bank of Canada’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

Instantly RY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 108.09 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.31%, with the 5-day performance at 2.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is 6.50% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RY’s forecast low is $113.00 with $113.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Bank of Canada share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.40% over the past 6 months, a 49.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royal Bank of Canada will rise 8.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.05 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2018 will be $8.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.12 billion and $7.86 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Royal Bank of Canada earnings to decrease by -10.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.46% per year.

RY Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 30 and December 06. The 3.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.41. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Royal Bank of Canada shares while 49.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.67%. There are 49.67% institutions holding the Royal Bank of Canada stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.15% of the shares, roughly 73.32 million RY shares worth $7.43 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 70.42 million shares worth $7.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 17.8 million shares estimated at $1.7 billion under it, the former controlled 1.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 9.19 million shares worth around $847.52 million.