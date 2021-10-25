RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. Is Weak With -98.41% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.14 million RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $1.26 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.89M. RAVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.87% off its 52-week high of $2.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 48.41% up since then. When we look at RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.90K.

Analysts gave the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RAVE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Instantly RAVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.45%, with the 5-day performance at 2.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is 1.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50900.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAVE’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -98.41% for it to hit the projected low.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2021 estimates are for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. earnings to increase by 130.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

RAVE Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.12% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares while 40.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.04%. There are 40.92% institutions holding the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.94% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million RAVE shares worth $0.75 million.

Watchman Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 99619.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.