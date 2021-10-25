Performance & Trends Of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Stock

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.20 changed hands at -$0.09 or -6.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $390.90M. QTT’s last price was a discount, traded about -370.0% off its 52-week high of $5.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Qutoutiao Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 830.94K.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Instantly QTT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -6.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.53%, with the 5-day performance at 20.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is 13.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.94 days.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $197.97 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qutoutiao Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $185.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $201.62 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Qutoutiao Inc. earnings to increase by 60.20%.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 22 and September 27.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.34% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares while 5.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.54%. There are 5.86% institutions holding the Qutoutiao Inc. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.43% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million QTT shares worth $5.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 1.32 million shares worth $3.03 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.47 million shares estimated at $4.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $4.19 million.