Performance & Trends Of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Stock

In the latest trading session, 5.06 million DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.19 changing hands around $1.08 or 2.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.09B. DKNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.62% off its 52-week high of $74.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.90, which suggests the last value was 26.04% up since then. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.19 million.

Analysts gave the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DKNG as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DraftKings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 50.23 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.97%, with the 5-day performance at -4.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -10.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DKNG’s forecast low is $41.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.12% for it to hit the projected low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DraftKings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.15% over the past 6 months, a -16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DraftKings Inc. will fall -4.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 108.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $232.46 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that DraftKings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $440.06 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for DraftKings Inc. earnings to decrease by -668.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 07.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.87% of DraftKings Inc. shares while 54.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.19%. There are 54.42% institutions holding the DraftKings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 23.51 million DKNG shares worth $1.09 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 19.39 million shares worth $902.62 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.74 million shares estimated at $360.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 6.2 million shares worth around $288.47 million.