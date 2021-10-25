Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) Stock Forecast For 2021: $8.50 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $3.21 changed hands at $0.23 or 7.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.11M. OXBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.18% off its 52-week high of $5.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was 52.02% up since then. When we look at Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 169.71K.

Analysts gave the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OXBR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) trade information

Instantly OXBR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.45 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 7.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.66%, with the 5-day performance at 6.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) is 14.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OXBR’s forecast low is $8.50 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -164.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -164.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 83.60%.

OXBR Dividends

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.18% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares while 3.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.55%. There are 3.76% institutions holding the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.56% of the shares, roughly 89196.0 OXBR shares worth $0.23 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.80% or 45955.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 89196.0 shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 33640.0 shares worth around $67952.0.