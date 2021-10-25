Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.52 changed hands at $0.48 or 1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.99B. OLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.05% off its 52-week high of $49.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.88, which suggests the last value was 16.86% up since then. When we look at Olo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 937.96K.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.97 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.81%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is -19.11% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.25 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Olo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $37.01 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Olo Inc. earnings to increase by 100.00%.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of Olo Inc. shares while 138.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 142.36%. There are 138.69% institutions holding the Olo Inc. stock share, with Battery Management Corp. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 44.37% of the shares, roughly 12.26 million OLO shares worth $458.55 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.97% or 4.69 million shares worth $175.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. With 3.87 million shares estimated at $144.73 million under it, the former controlled 14.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held about 6.95% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $71.83 million.