Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $2.04 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.20M. OPTT’s last price was a discount, traded about -257.84% off its 52-week high of $7.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was 24.51% up since then. When we look at Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPTT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Instantly OPTT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.21 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.16%, with the 5-day performance at -2.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) is -11.30% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1200.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPTT’s forecast low is $1200.00 with $1200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58723.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58723.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 65.80%.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 09.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares while 3.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.75%. There are 3.75% institutions holding the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.73% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million OPTT shares worth $2.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 0.57 million shares worth $1.54 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $1.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.49 million.