Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 9.91 million Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.28 changing hands around $0.36 or 18.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.12M. KRBP’s current price is a discount, trading about -711.4% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 20.61% up since then. When we look at Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 249.44K.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Instantly KRBP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.9800 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 18.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.33%, with the 5-day performance at -2.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is -46.37% down.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 03.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.32% of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares while 22.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.01%. There are 22.34% institutions holding the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.97% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million KRBP shares worth $3.69 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 0.5 million shares worth $2.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28411.0 shares estimated at $87221.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 22799.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.