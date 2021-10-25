Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.09 million Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.91 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.41M. KTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.13% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 18.68% up since then. When we look at Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KTRA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.90%, with the 5-day performance at 5.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -18.74% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KTRA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -559.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -229.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.90% over the past 6 months, a 58.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. will rise 48.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.30%.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.48%. There are 8.39% institutions holding the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.44% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million KTRA shares worth $2.55 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.60% or 0.52 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.59 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.37 million.