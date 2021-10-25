Is Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.36 changed hands at $0.78 or 4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $833.18M. FMTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -206.81% off its 52-week high of $56.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.02, which suggests the last value was 7.3% up since then. When we look at Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 298.95K.

Analysts gave the Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FMTX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.96.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) trade information

Instantly FMTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.85 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.39%, with the 5-day performance at 1.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) is -22.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FMTX’s forecast low is $40.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -270.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -117.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.11% over the past 6 months, a -6.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will fall -43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -45.60% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $10 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $500k.

The 2021 estimates are for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -120.20%.

FMTX Dividends

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.05% of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 91.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.52%. There are 91.51% institutions holding the Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 19.02% of the shares, roughly 9.01 million FMTX shares worth $252.51 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.49% or 4.97 million shares worth $139.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $40.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $28.84 million.