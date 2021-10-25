Is Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $5.94 changed hands at -$0.4 or -6.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $547.19M. FLMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.77% off its 52-week high of $6.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the last value was 69.36% up since then. When we look at Falcon Minerals Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 471.00K.

Analysts gave the Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FLMN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) trade information

Instantly FLMN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.58 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -6.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.57%, with the 5-day performance at -4.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) is 29.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLMN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Falcon Minerals Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.29% over the past 6 months, a 400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Falcon Minerals Corporation will rise 700.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 800.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.92 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Falcon Minerals Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $20.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.67 million and $10.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 106.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 96.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Falcon Minerals Corporation earnings to decrease by -70.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.64% per year.

FLMN Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05. The 10.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 10.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.86% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares while 62.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.86%. There are 62.99% institutions holding the Falcon Minerals Corporation stock share, with Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.42% of the shares, roughly 3.44 million FLMN shares worth $17.46 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 3.29 million shares worth $16.73 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $5.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $5.1 million.