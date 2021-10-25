Is Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 2.21 million Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.26 changing hands around $0.26 or 2.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $679.36M. AGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.83% off its 52-week high of $18.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.04, which suggests the last value was 10.83% up since then. When we look at Altimeter Growth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altimeter Growth Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) trade information

Instantly AGC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.00 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) is 7.84% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGC’s forecast low is $13.00 with $16.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.45% for it to hit the projected low.

AGC Dividends

Altimeter Growth Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Altimeter Growth Corp. shares while 24.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.86%. There are 24.86% institutions holding the Altimeter Growth Corp. stock share, with JS Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.00% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million AGC shares worth $32.15 million.

Clearlake Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 2.5 million shares worth $32.15 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF. With 18881.0 shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 17997.0 shares worth around $0.21 million.