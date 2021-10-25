Investor Confidence Inclines As Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) Shares Gain $0.09

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.32 changing hands around $0.09 or 3.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.90M. DWSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.67% off its 52-week high of $4.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was 27.16% up since then. When we look at Dawson Geophysical Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.94K.

Analysts gave the Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DWSN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dawson Geophysical Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) trade information

Instantly DWSN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.34 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) is -11.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DWSN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -72.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.98 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Dawson Geophysical Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2019 will be $33.56 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Dawson Geophysical Company earnings to increase by 14.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.80% per year.

DWSN Dividends

Dawson Geophysical Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.05% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares while 61.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.01%. There are 61.74% institutions holding the Dawson Geophysical Company stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.00% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million DWSN shares worth $4.32 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 1.65 million shares worth $4.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $2.2 million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $1.5 million.