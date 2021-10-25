Investing In Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 14.48 million Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $5.62 changed hands at -$3.52 or -38.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.82M. HX’s last price was a discount, traded about -298.4% off its 52-week high of $22.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 78.11% up since then. When we look at Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Instantly HX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.39 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -38.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 127.53%, with the 5-day performance at -4.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) is 212.22% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HX’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.18 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2019 will be $10.14 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. earnings to increase by 33.50%.

HX Dividends

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 21.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares while 2.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.19%. There are 2.19% institutions holding the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million HX shares worth $0.53 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 25276.0 shares worth $40820.0 as of Jun 29, 2021.