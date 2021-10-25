InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM): Don’t Ditch INM Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.24 million InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.62 changed hands at -$0.29 or -15.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.04M. INM’s last price was a discount, traded about -451.85% off its 52-week high of $8.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 14.81% up since then. When we look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 412.21K.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -15.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.76%, with the 5-day performance at 15.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -11.48% down.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.49% over the past 6 months, a 26.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 6.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.40%. There are 6.34% institutions holding the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.63% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million INM shares worth $0.78 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 4383.0 shares estimated at $12929.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.