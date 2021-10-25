How Will Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.27. With the company’s per share price at $4.13 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $618.30M. HLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.68% off its 52-week high of $6.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 46.0% up since then. When we look at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Instantly HLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.53 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.67%, with the 5-day performance at -4.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is 7.55% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.63% over the past 6 months, a -407.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. will fall -162.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -666.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $172.12 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $156.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $193.49 million and $159.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -79.00%.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 19 and October 25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.87% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares while 92.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.82%. There are 92.08% institutions holding the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.39% of the shares, roughly 24.7 million HLX shares worth $124.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 14.77 million shares worth $74.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. With 9.47 million shares estimated at $49.51 million under it, the former controlled 6.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held about 4.01% of the shares, roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $24.89 million.