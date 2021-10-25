HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 9.95 million HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.41. With the company’s per share price at $3.56 changed hands at -$0.2 or -5.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.79B. HIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.52% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 91.57% up since then. When we look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.34 million.

Analysts gave the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HIVE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.21 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.36%, with the 5-day performance at 13.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 20.27% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIVE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.36% for it to hit the projected low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.30% over the past 6 months, a 116.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 0.91 million shares worth $4.04 million as of Jun 29, 2019.