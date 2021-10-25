In the last trading session, 31.45 million Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.20. With the company’s per share price at $4.56 changed hands at $1.01 or 28.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.41M. GROM’s last price was a discount, traded about -327.63% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 78.07% up since then. When we look at Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.19 million.

Analysts gave the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GROM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Instantly GROM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.94 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 28.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 159.09%, with the 5-day performance at 18.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is 125.74% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GROM’s forecast low is $9.10 with $9.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -99.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -99.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. earnings to increase by 7.60%.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.40% of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares while 1.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.40%. There are 1.06% institutions holding the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 39425.0 GROM shares worth $0.14 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 17874.0 shares worth $62559.0 as of Jun 29, 2021.