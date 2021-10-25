Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -0.53% Decline

In the last trading session, 5.63 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.14 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.86B. DNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.24% off its 52-week high of $14.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.90, which suggests the last value was 32.27% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.18 million.

Analysts gave the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DNA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.88 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.84%, with the 5-day performance at 10.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is 6.83% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNA’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.54% for it to hit the projected low.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.02% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares while 57.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.85%.