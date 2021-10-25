Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 6.32 million Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $107.80M. DUO’s last price was a discount, traded about -934.81% off its 52-week high of $13.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 37.04% up since then. When we look at Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 938.58K.

Analysts gave the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.10%, with the 5-day performance at 46.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is 20.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 95120.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DUO’s forecast low is $51.90 with $51.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3744.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3744.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.80% over the past 6 months, a 95.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will rise 428.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 640.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 186.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.93 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $168.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. earnings to increase by 84.10%.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 26.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.08% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares while 0.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.65%. There are 0.59% institutions holding the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million DUO shares worth $0.88 million.

Penserra Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 94536.0 shares worth $0.59 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 82587.0 shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 21367.0 shares worth around $66665.0.