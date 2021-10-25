EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 2.31 million EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.52 changing hands around $1.12 or 5.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.83B. EQT’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.2% off its 52-week high of $23.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.27, which suggests the last value was 45.52% up since then. When we look at EQT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.77 million.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.47 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 5.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.37%, with the 5-day performance at 8.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is 9.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQT Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.81% over the past 6 months, a 536.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EQT Corporation will rise 53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.28 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.00%. The 2021 estimates are for EQT Corporation earnings to increase by 22.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 25.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of EQT Corporation shares while 74.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.15%. There are 74.84% institutions holding the EQT Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.04% of the shares, roughly 45.52 million EQT shares worth $1.01 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.58% or 28.66 million shares worth $638.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.75 million shares estimated at $395.16 million under it, the former controlled 4.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 7.89 million shares worth around $175.63 million.