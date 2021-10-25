Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.12 changing hands around $0.56 or 15.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $138.12M. EQOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -457.04% off its 52-week high of $22.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.09, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Diginex Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 608.97K.

Analysts gave the Diginex Limited (EQOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EQOS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diginex Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Instantly EQOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.24 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 15.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.94%, with the 5-day performance at -1.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is -8.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQOS’s forecast low is $12.00 with $18.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -346.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -191.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diginex Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.63% over the past 6 months, a 63.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5,626.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.18 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Diginex Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $17.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $300k and $300k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5,626.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5,626.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Diginex Limited earnings to decrease by -225.10%.

EQOS Dividends

Diginex Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.36% of Diginex Limited shares while 11.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.35%. There are 11.97% institutions holding the Diginex Limited stock share, with Toroso Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million EQOS shares worth $12.35 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 0.73 million shares worth $4.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. With 1.89 million shares estimated at $6.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.88 million.