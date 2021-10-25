Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 13.23 million Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $1.86 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52B. DNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.91% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 83.87% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.72 million.

Analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DNN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 187.48%, with the 5-day performance at 12.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 28.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNN’s forecast low is $1.87 with $3.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.85% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Denison Mines Corp. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.84 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Denison Mines Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018 will be $3.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 15.70%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 22.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.32%. There are 22.21% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.51% of the shares, roughly 36.26 million DNN shares worth $39.53 million.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 18.25 million shares worth $19.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. With 21.07 million shares estimated at $25.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 11.85 million shares worth around $14.81 million.