Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.27 million Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.47 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.29M. CYRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -272.34% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 4.26% up since then. When we look at Cyren Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.89 million.

Analysts gave the Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyren Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.77%, with the 5-day performance at 1.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -16.60% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYRN’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -219.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -219.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyren Ltd. will fall -20.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.75 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cyren Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $7.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.11 million and $8.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Cyren Ltd. earnings to increase by 12.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.26% of Cyren Ltd. shares while 59.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.83%. There are 59.52% institutions holding the Cyren Ltd. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 59.94% of the shares, roughly 32.21 million CYRN shares worth $26.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 1.34 million shares worth $1.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 13132.0 shares estimated at $10689.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.