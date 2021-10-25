China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.41 million China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $7.52 changed hands at -$1.61 or -17.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.33M. JRJC’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.03% off its 52-week high of $17.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.52, which suggests the last value was 53.19% up since then. When we look at China Finance Online Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 582.20K.

Analysts gave the China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JRJC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) trade information

Instantly JRJC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.63 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -17.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.88%, with the 5-day performance at 22.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) is 46.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JRJC’s forecast low is $45.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -498.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -498.4% for it to hit the projected low.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.50%. The 2021 estimates are for China Finance Online Co. Limited earnings to increase by 6.60%.

JRJC Dividends

China Finance Online Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 27 and December 31.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares while 12.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.45%. There are 12.45% institutions holding the China Finance Online Co. Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million JRJC shares worth $0.94 million.

International Assets Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 1210.0 shares worth $15463.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 1817.0 shares estimated at $21458.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 564.0 shares worth around $7207.0.