Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 1.66 million Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $66.55 changing hands around $4.48 or 7.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.07B. CHK’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.29% off its 52-week high of $67.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.00, which suggests the last value was 39.89% up since then. When we look at Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Analysts gave the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CHK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Instantly CHK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 68.35 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 7.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.96%, with the 5-day performance at -1.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is 2.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHK’s forecast low is $67.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chesapeake Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.40% over the past 6 months, a 118.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.11 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.17 billion.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 05 and August 09. The 2.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.38. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 119.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.33%. There are 119.27% institutions holding the Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock share, with Prudential Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.15% of the shares, roughly 11.94 million CHK shares worth $619.92 million.

Oaktree Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.15% or 11.94 million shares worth $619.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd. With 8.1 million shares estimated at $420.65 million under it, the former controlled 8.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM High Yield Fd held about 4.96% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $272.18 million.