Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.40 changed hands at -$8.36 or -23.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $948.04M. CMBM’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.34% off its 52-week high of $66.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.03, which suggests the last value was 26.9% up since then. When we look at Cambium Networks Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 189.04K.

Analysts gave the Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CMBM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cambium Networks Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) trade information

Instantly CMBM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.15 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -23.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.25%, with the 5-day performance at -19.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) is -22.64% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMBM’s forecast low is $47.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -71.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cambium Networks Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.40% over the past 6 months, a 77.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cambium Networks Corporation will rise 17.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.43 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Cambium Networks Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $91.28 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Cambium Networks Corporation earnings to increase by 177.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.30% per year.

CMBM Dividends

Cambium Networks Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.57% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares while 86.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.30%. There are 86.11% institutions holding the Cambium Networks Corporation stock share, with Vector Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 54.04% of the shares, roughly 14.33 million CMBM shares worth $692.65 million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 1.13 million shares worth $54.78 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $23.59 million under it, the former controlled 1.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $12.27 million.