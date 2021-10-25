Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 33.03 million Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.42 changing hands around $2.73 or 23.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $150.57M. BENE’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.07% off its 52-week high of $18.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.84, which suggests the last value was 31.76% up since then. When we look at Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) trade information

Instantly BENE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.90 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 23.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.32%, with the 5-day performance at 15.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) is 16.43% up.

BENE Dividends

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. shares while 102.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.11%. There are 102.11% institutions holding the Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 24.71% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million BENE shares worth $29.39 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.32% or 0.99 million shares worth $9.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $1.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 37712.0 shares worth around $0.38 million.