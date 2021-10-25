ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Is Forecast To Drop -444.22% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.12 million ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.12 or -7.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.50M. ASLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -359.18% off its 52-week high of $6.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 3.4% up since then. When we look at ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASLN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Instantly ASLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -7.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.67%, with the 5-day performance at -5.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is -54.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASLN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -444.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -444.22% for it to hit the projected low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.14% over the past 6 months, a -15.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.00%. The 2021 estimates are for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited earnings to increase by 70.90%.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares while 39.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.73%. There are 39.73% institutions holding the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million ASLN shares worth $10.89 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.48% or 2.84 million shares worth $9.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 32379.0 shares estimated at $96165.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 21036.0 shares worth around $67946.0.